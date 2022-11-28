P102,000 worth shabu seized from 3 drug den operators

COTABATO CITY – Anti-narcotics agents seized P102,000 worth of shabu from three operators of a clandestine drug den entrapped in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte Sunday.

Rogelito Daculla, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Monday Raymond Villa Duhaylungsod, 37, Jerome Albet Olivares, 27 and the 32-year-old Noriel Carte Bakod are to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Daculla said Duhaylungsod, Olivares and Bakod were immediately arrested after selling P102,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents in a tradeoff Sunday in Sitio Tambanan in Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Daculla said the entrapment operation, assisted by units of the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, was launched after they received information about the drug trafficking activities of the three men from vigilant Barangay Awang residents.

Duhaylungsod and his two henchmen, Olivares and Bakod, operated a small drug den in Sitio Tambanan, an interior area in Barangay Awang, according to Daculla.