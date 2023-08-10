P13-M worth shabu seized in Sulu entrapment operation

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P13 million worth of shabu from two alleged dealers, one of them a former member of the Moro National Liberation Front, entrapped Maimbung, Sulu Wednesday.

Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12, told reporters Thursday the duo, Janang Bairulla, 43, and the 31-year-old Anton Jubail, both Tausugs, fell in a sting in the town proper of Maimbung, laid with the help of the police.

Bairullah and Jubail did not resist arrest when PDEA-BARMM agents and combined personnel of the Maimbung Municipal Police and other units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region frisked and cuffed them after trading two kilos of shabu to non-uniformed operatives, disguised as drug dependents.

Frivaldo said the operation was launched after local officials, among them members of the Sulu Provincial Peace and Order Council led by Gov. Sakur Mahail Tan, reported to PDEA-BARMM the drug trafficking activities of Bairullah and Jubail.

Senior officials of the Sulu Provincial Police Office said Jubail was a member of the MNLF who got booted for his drug trafficking activities and for having been implicated in heinous criminal offenses.