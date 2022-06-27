P136,000 worth shabu seized in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities seized P136,000 worth of shabu from four armed drug den operators, said to have links with local terror groups, entrapped in Buldon, Maguindanao over the weekend.

Jalil Maguilis, Johaiver Mamalumpong Usop, Jhonari Mamalacat and Alenajer Manalao, who fell in a sting in Barangay Rumidas in Buldon town in Maguindanao are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

In a statement Monday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said the suspects shall be charged separately with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and illegal possession of assault rifles.

The entrapment operation that resulted in their arrest was jointly carried out by the PDEA-BARMM, personnel of the Navy’s 5th Marine Battalion and units of the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office.

The PDEA-BARMM said it is thankful to Col. Ariel Macaambac, commander of the 1st Marine Brigade, for helping plot the clandestine tradeoff that led to the arrest of the four men.

The suspects were immediately cuffed and detained after selling P136,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents disguised as drug dependents.

Besides their illegal merchandise, the joint PDEA-BARMM, Marine and police team also confiscated from them two M16 assault rifles, an M14 rifle and ammunition of assorted calibers.