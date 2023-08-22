P1.3M-worth shabu seized in Zamboanga Sur police operation

COTABATO CITY – The police seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from an alleged dealer who fell in a sting in Dumalinao town in Zamboanga del Sur over the weekend.

The 20-year-old suspect, Nashrodin Ploma Pido, is now locked in a detention facility of the Dumalinao Police Station, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Lt. Col. Helen L. Galvez, information officer of the Police Regional Office-9, said Monday Pido, who hails from Tubod town in Lanao del Norte, was entrapped by combined personnel of the Dumalinao MPS and the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office in Barangay Anonang, Dumalinao.

Galvez said Pido, who hails from Tubod town in Lanao del Sur, yielded peacefully when he was frisked and cuffed by the team involved in the operation after he sold 200 grams of shabu, worth P1.3 million, to non-uniformed police agents disguised as drug dependents.

In a statement Monday, the Dumalinao MPS said the P1.3 million worth of shabu confiscated from Pido shall be used in court as evidence against him.