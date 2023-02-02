  Thursday Feb, 02 2023 09:48:22 AM

P1.7M worth shabu seized in Lanao del Sur (not P3.4-M as earlier reported)

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 08:00 AM Thu Feb 2, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
 Suspect Samsodin Diarolah, face almost covered with visor of baseball cap, is now detained. (From PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped on Tuesday in Kapatagan town in Lanao del Sur. 

(The Lanao del Sur police provincial office earlier reported in its FB page that the amount of suspected shabu seized was estimated to cost P3.4-M - news editor)

The 35-year-old Samsodin Diarolah, a Maranao, was immediately frisked and cuffed after selling his illegal merchandise to non-uniformed agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and plainclothes policemen.

Christian Frivaldo, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Thursday the suspect is now clamped down in their detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Frivaldo said the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Diarolah was assisted by agents from the municipal police forces in Lanao del Sur’s adjoining Kapatagan and Balabagan towns and personnel of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office in Marawi City and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

“The entrapment operation was planned and carried out owing to persistent tips from people aware of his illegal activity,” Frivaldo said.

Diarolah is a resident of Barangay Pagalamatan in Balabagan town, not too distant from Barangay Daguan in Kapatagan, where he was arrested in a P1.7 million worth of shabu sting.

 

