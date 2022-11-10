  Thursday Nov, 10 2022 06:34:08 PM

P221K worth shabu seized in Marawi sting

Peace and Order • 09:00 AM Thu Nov 10, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
The four shabu dealers are now locked in the Marawi City Police Office.  (From Lanao del Sur PPO)

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P221,000 of shabu from four dealers, two of them women, who fell in a sting Wednesday in Marawi City.

The suspects, Hashim Saber Aragasi, 38, Khominie Baraacal Sabdullah, 36, and their female cohorts, Aminah Carim Eppie, 34, and Diamona Datu Simban Aragasi, 36, are now detained at the Marawi City Police Office.

They were immediately arrested after selling P221,000 worth of shabu, in separate containers, to non-uniformed police personnel in a tradeoff at about 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Datu Saber in Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Thursday the four suspects shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

He said the operation that led to their arrest was a joint initiative of the Lanao del Sur and Marawi City police forces and other units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Bongcayao said the sting was laid with the help of barangay officials aware of their shabu peddling activities in Marawi City.  

 

