P2.3-M worth shabu seized in Pagadian sting

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P2.3 million worth of shabu from three men who fell in a sting on Tuesday in a hotel in Pagadian City.

In a statement Wednesday, the Police Regional Office 9 identified the suspects as Ronilo Toting Obedas, Niel Ampoller Sasing and Mark Jumawan Sumera, all from Maranding town in Lanao del Sur in Region 10.

The suspects were immediately frisked and cuffed after turning over 300 grams of shabu, valued at P2.3 million, to non-uniformed policemen in a tradeoff at JRC Hotel, in Purok Sampaguita in Barangay San Pedro, Pagadian City.

The operation, carried out together by different units of the Pagadian City Police, the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office and PRO 9, was premised on tips by people aware of their drug trafficking activities.

Obedas, Sasing and Sumera are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PRO 9 has extended gratitude to the vigilant informants who supported the sting that led to the arrest of the three men.