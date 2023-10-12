P3.4-M shabu seized from drug peddler in Sultan Kudarat, MagNorte

COTABATO CITY – Police operatives, backed by soldiers, arrested a high value target engaged in illegal drugs during anti-drug operation Wednesday afternoon in Barangay Ungap, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Lt. Colonel Esmael Madin, municipal police station chief, said the operation that led to the arrest of Nasrullah Daud Abo was conducted in partnership with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Alpha company of the 92nd Infantry Battalion under 2Lt. Marvin Parena.

“The joint operation, aimed at curbing the illicit drug trade, culminated in the successful arrest of Nasrullah Daud Abo,” Madin said in a statement.

He said a substantial amount of prohibited drugs was recovered from the suspect's possession. This included one large-sized zip-lock transparent plastic sachet, which is believed to contain approximately 500 grams of suspected to be shabu.

The estimated Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) price of the confiscated substance is valued at approximately P3.4 million pesos.

Police also recovered the P500,000 worth of buy bust money, a motorcycle and documents.

The suspect, who escaped previous anti-drug operation against him, is now detained at Sultan Kudarat municipal police station lock-up cell.