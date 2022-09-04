  Sunday Sep, 04 2022 03:26:11 AM

P3.4M worth of shabu seized, high value target arrested

Peace and Order • 20:00 PM Sat Sep 3, 2022
By: 
PRO-BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY - A buy-bust operation was launched by the joint elements of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-BARMM), Talayan and Cotabato City police office, Task Force Kutawato an dother law enforcement units and resulted in the arrest of one suspect, described as "High Value Individual" (HVI) and the seizure of suspected shabu.

Ten pieces of heat-sealed large plastic sachets containing 'shabu' worth Php3,400,000 with a total weight of 500 grams on September 2, 2022 in Maria Clara Street, Cotabato City.

Talayan MPS identified the arrested suspect as Bomul Salunting alias "Mulmul," while Alias "Sangki", is still at large.

Accordingly, the transaction was initiated along the National Highway of Talayan, Maguindanao, but the deal was consummated in Maria Clara St., Cotabato City where alias "Mulmul" was apprehended, while alias "Sangki" eluded the arrest after sensing they were dealing with lawmen.

The arrested suspect with the confiscated pieces of evidence are now under the custody of PDEA BARMM for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, BARMM police regional director, lauded the combined authorities for their unrelenting efforts.

Furthermore, PRO BAR will continue to coordinate, collaborate, and communicate with other law enforcement agencies, local government units, and other stakeholders in order to curb the proliferation of illegal drug trade in the region.

