P680k worth of drugs seized in Maguindanao anti-drug operation

680,000.00 Php Worth of Drugs Seized in a Buy Bust Operation

A drug buy-bust operation was launched by the joint elements of Sultan Kudarat MPS & SOU BAR, PNP DEG (Lead Unit) around 5:00 PM of September 18, 2021 at Brgy Alamada, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Sultan Kudarat MPS reports disclosed that the said operation resulted in the confiscation of more or less 100 grams of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with an estimated Standard Drug Price (SDP) of Php 680,000.00.

The suspect, identified as Aladin Abdullah Alamada, agreed to sell shabu to an undercover agent who posed as a poseur buyer. However, after the transaction was consummated and before the police poseur buyer could give his prearranged signal to the operating team, the suspect sensed that he was dealing with a police officer. The suspect pulled his firearm from his sling bag and fired towards the poseur buyer. The operating team immediately responded which resulted in a short exchange of gunfire between the PNP operatives and the suspect. Fortunately, the poseur buyer wasn’t hit. But apparently, the same suspect managed to elude arrest and fled in an unknown direction bringing along with him the buy-bust boodle money amounting to Php200,000. A hot pursuit ensued but proved futile as he was nowhere to be found.

A case for violation of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is being readied for filing against the suspect who remained at large.

The Police Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region remains steadfast, under the PNP Intensified Cleanliness Policy, in fighting a bigger war on illegal drugs. This is a strong commitment of PRO BAR that seeks to cause an end to the proliferation of Illegal Drugs in our society.