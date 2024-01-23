Pagpatay sa head teacher sa Mamasapano, kinundena ng MBHTE-BARMM

Message of Condemnation of MBHTE Minister Mohagher M. Igbal anent the recent shooting incident

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna llayhi Rajioon

The Ministry of Basic Higher and Technical Education strongly condemns the recent shooting incident that took the life of Mamadatu Dalandas, School Head of Datu Tecson Elementary School, Sultan sa Barongis, Schools Division of Maguindanao Del Sur.

This tragic loss weighs heavily on our hearts, and our deepest condolences go out to the grieving family and colleagues of the departed. We implore the authorities to swiftly and comprehensively investigate this heinous act, ensuring that justice prevails.

Acts of violence have no place in our educational institutions, and we stand resolute in our collective opposition to such brutal incidents.

In these challenging times, we advise everyone to remain vigilant and take extra precautions. Together, let us foster an environment of safety, unity, and resilience against adversity.