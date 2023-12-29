  Friday Dec, 29 2023 03:23:38 AM

PAL reduces Manila-Cotabato-Manila flight sked

Economic News • 17:30 PM Thu Dec 28, 2023
102
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photo from Wikipedia

COTABATO CITY - Beginning January 19, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) Manila-Cotabato-Manila flights daily flights would be reduced to four times a week to give way to urgent repair works on the runway at Cotabato's Awang airport every weekend, the PAL said in a statement.

Its four times a week flights will start from January 19 to April 24, 2024.

The PR 2959 and PR 2960 Manila-Cotabato-Manila flights will be every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while the Friday, Saturday and Sunday flights are cancelled.     

Regular daily flights shall resume on April 15. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

294 ex-MILF, MNLF members take oath as new cops

MANILA – Some 294 new police recruits, who were former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation...

PAL reduces Manila-Cotabato-Manila flight sked

COTABATO CITY - Beginning January 19, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) Manila-Cotabato-Manila flights daily flights would be reduced to four times a...

Two more enemy Yakan clans in Basilan reconcile

COTABATO CITY --- Two feuding Yakan clans reconciled on Tuesday in a symbolic rite in Ungkaya Pukan town in Basilan, ending a six-year “rido” that...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Dec. 27, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   PONDO PARA SA burial at financial assistance ng Tulunan LGU para sa mga nadisgrasya na lasing, ubos na 2  ...

DOH: Fireworks-related injuries now 52

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 24 new cases related to fireworks, bringing the total tally of injuries to 52. In...