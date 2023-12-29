PAL reduces Manila-Cotabato-Manila flight sked

COTABATO CITY - Beginning January 19, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) Manila-Cotabato-Manila flights daily flights would be reduced to four times a week to give way to urgent repair works on the runway at Cotabato's Awang airport every weekend, the PAL said in a statement.

Its four times a week flights will start from January 19 to April 24, 2024.

The PR 2959 and PR 2960 Manila-Cotabato-Manila flights will be every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while the Friday, Saturday and Sunday flights are cancelled.

Regular daily flights shall resume on April 15.