Palace pays tribute to Susan Roces

MANILA – Malacañang on Saturday expressed condolences to the family of movie icon Susan Roces who died Friday evening.

Roces, 80, died peacefully in the United States, Senator Grace Poe confirmed in a statement.

“With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jesusa Sonora Poe, whom many of you know as Susan Roces,” according to the statement posted on Poe’s Facebook page. “She lived life fully and gracefully. Remember her in her beauty, warmth and kindness. She is now with the Lord and her beloved Ronnie — FPJ.”

No other details were given about Roces’ demise.

Poe honored Roces for being a “daughter, mother, grandmother, a true Filipina and a national treasure.”

“We extend our deep condolences to the family, loved ones, close friends and colleagues on the passing of Jesusa Sonora Poe, more popularly known as Susan Roces,” said acting Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar in a statement.

Andanar said Roces, dubbed the Queen of Philippine Cinema, is a “big loss” to the entertainment industry.

“Ms. Roces was the Queen of Philippine Movies and her death is truly a big loss not only to the local entertainment industry but to all the people whose lives the beloved icon had touched and affected,” he said.

The Palace, Andanar said, is joining the family and loved ones of Roces in praying for the repose of her soul.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Roces and her family,” Andanar said.

Roces is the wife of the late King of Philippine Cinema Fernando Poe Jr. who died in 2004.

She started her career in show business in 1952 when she starred in Jose Nepomuceno’s Mga Bituin ng Kinabukasan.

She gained prominence for various movies she made with her late husband.

Roces also starred in several iconic Filipino movies such as Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw, Gumising Ka Maruja, Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara, Maligno, and Mano Po. (PNA)