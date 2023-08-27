  Sunday Aug, 27 2023 01:56:38 AM

PBBM appoints Maj. Gen Crespillo as WestMinCom commander

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 18:30 PM Sat Aug 26, 2023
By: 
DXMS NDBC / DND news

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has designated Major General Steve D Crespillo as the 17th Commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

Maj. Gen Crespilllo is a member of the Philippine Military Academy’s “Bigkis Lahi” Class of 1990. As current Vice Commander of the Philippine Army, his roles included assuming as chairperson in various boards and committees of the Philippine Army, and performing oversight functions on its key policies, plans, and programs.

He replaced former Westmincom chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido who is now the Philippine Army chief. 

He was a former Commander of the 501st Infantry Brigade in which he led his troops in efforts to end the local communist armed conflict in Apayao and Cagayan.

MGen Crespillo was also designated as Chief of Staff and Assistant Division Commander for Reservist and Retiree Affairs of the 6th Infantry Division, and Acting Commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade.

He previously served the WESMINCOM as Chief of the Unified Command Staff, overseeing operations in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and the BARMM.

