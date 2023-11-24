PBBM assures gov’t aid for Mindanao quake victims

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday assured the victims of the magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Mindanao that they would get assistance from various government agencies, led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Marcos said rebuilding efforts would not be done immediately as aftershocks are still being experienced in parts of Soccsksargen, which covers South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City.

“Ang problema sa lindol, walang forecast. Hindi natin alam kung ano ang mangyayari (The problem with earthquakes is that there is no forecasts. We don’t know what will happen),” he told journalists during his visit to General Santos City to personally oversee the disaster response of government agencies.

The President also met with various cabinet members, regional directors, and local chief executives to discuss the aftermath of the strong earthquake on Nov. 17.

During the meeting, Marcos urged all agencies to continue providing assistance and closely monitor the situation to ensure that the affected individuals would get the necessary support and resources.

Before going to General Santos City, the Chief Executive along with some members of his Cabinet and other officials, visited Tacloban City on Thursday morning for updates on the condition of flood victims in Eastern and Northern Samar.

Northern Samar has been placed under a state of calamity due to flooding since Monday.

Marcos, along with DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, also led the distribution of government aid at the Oval Plaza Gym in General Santos City.

“But mayroon tayong – lahat ng assistance, pangangailangan ng mga inabutan, ‘yung mga nawalan ng bahay, yung mga mangingisda, yung mga injured – lahat ‘yan patuloy na magbibigay ang DSWD ng assistance (But we have assistance for those affected [by the earthquake], those with damaged houses, fisherfolk, those injured – the DSWD will continue to extend assistance),” he said.

About 2,000 tricycle drivers from General Santos City received PHP2,000 cash aid each while 206 families from the municipalities of Malapatan and Glan in Sarangani province, and General Santos City received PHP10,000 each for those whose houses were destroyed and PHP5,000 each for those whose houses were damaged.

All beneficiaries also received family food packs and family kitchen kits.

Meanwhile, Marcos noted that once the situation improves, the first to be reconstructed would be public schools and hospitals.

He was informed during the briefing that 20 public schools and 78 classrooms in Sarangani were destroyed during the recent earthquake while 32 schools in General Santos City were damaged.

All public hospitals are still operating but assessments on the integrity of the structures will be conducted. (PNA)