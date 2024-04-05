  Friday Apr, 05 2024 02:14:02 AM

PBBM declares April 10 regular holiday to mark Eid'l Fitr

Breaking News • 19:30 PM Thu Apr 4, 2024
Darryl John Esguerra

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared April 10 a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid’l Fitr, or the culmination of the fasting month of Ramadan for Muslims.

In his Proclamation 514, Marcos said the declaration of April 10 as a regular holiday aims to “bring the religious and cultural significance of Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

The President added that declaring Eid’l Fitr a holiday will “allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony.”

Eid’l Fitr follows Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) on April 9, also a regular holiday nationwide. 

