PBBM extends application period for MILF amnesty program

OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF the Spokesperson of the Bangsamoro Government Minister Atty. Naguib G. Sinarimbo on the Amnesty Proclamations of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

"The Bangsamoro Government warmly welcomes the issuance of Proclamation Nos. 405 and 406 by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. granting amnesty to the members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), respectively, who have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and Special Penal Laws to advance to political their beliefs.

This development is a significant milestone in the achievement of meaningful and enduring peace in the Bangsamoro, as this will form part of former combatants’ full transformation towards being productive and peace-loving Filipino citizens.

The Bangsamoro Government and the Bangsamoro People express genuine gratitude to the Government of the Philippines for showing unwavering commitment to the Bangsamoro Peace Process and all signed peace agreements with the advancement of these Amnesty Proclamations, which is consequential to the full implementation of the Normalization Track under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

We call on our MILF and MNLF brothers and sisters to take this opportunity to gradually prepare for availment of amnesty; while the Bangsamoro Government meanwhile continues to implement meaningful programs and services towards development of Bangsamoro communities and local governments, to prepare localities that are able to provide former combatants with opportunities to lead productive lives in anticipation of the full implementation of the Amnesty Proclamations.

Once amnesties are granted, this will finally free our former combatants, and MILF and MNLF command leaders, from the shackles of the past that prevent them from genuinely and fully reaping the benefits of the peace dividends.

We, in the Bangsamoro government, are ready and willing to work with the national government and the National Amnesty Commission for the full implementation of Amnesty proclamations.

May we continue to work together and with sincerity towards meaningful peace, reconciliation, and unity."