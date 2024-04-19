PBBM to PNPA grads: Maximize technology to fight crime, serve

SILANG, CAVITE – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday called on the new graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) to maximize the use of technology for “smart policing, fire prevention, and penology.”

Marcos made the call during the 45th PNPA Commencement Exercises for the 223 cadets of the "Layag-Diwa” Class of 2024, as he acknowledged that they were shaped into “tech savvy and digital natives,” given that most of them were born “when the internet was no longer in its infancy.”

“I challenge you to leverage that technology that you are familiar with as aids in protecting and serving our people, especially in battling cybercrime,” he said in a keynote speech delivered at Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite.

“I ask you to embrace smart policing, fire prevention, and penology. There is still no substitute for pounding the streets. When it comes to assuring the people, analog will always beat digital,” he added.

Marcos said the fight against crime is now “a potent mix of gadgets and war rooms, and old-fashioned grunt work, by gritty police officers.”

He stressed the need to patrol the information highway, considering that robbers “lurk there too.”

Marcos also advised the new graduates who will join the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to take advantage of the technology to improve their service deliveries.

“We should not be content with current fire response time, but instead strive to make it faster. We should not crow about jail improvements, but we should push the envelope further, lessening congestion. And most of those in uniform have kept the values and principles that define who public servants truly are,” he said.

Marcos urged the members of the PNPA Layag-Diwa Class to continue bringing with them the academy’s core values of “justice, integrity, service” as they serve the nation.

He advised them to tread a “better”path and continue what their predecessors have started to advance the cause of peace and order in the country.

“Let me remind you that your career should not be measured by the speed you have moved up the ranks alone, but by the quality of the service that you have given to our people,” Marcos said.

“The service you are about to consecrate your life to is not a race to collect insignia nor accumulate prized assignments. It is to do as much good as often to as many without expecting any reward in return, because service itself is our reward,” he added.

The 223 graduates consist of 182 males and 41 females.

Ma. Camille Cabasis of Lian, Batangas emerged as valedictorian.

She was awarded the Presidential Kampilan, PNP Chief Kampilan, Plaque of Merit Graduating No. 1, Best in Laws and Jurisprudence, and Best in Police Administration.

The Class of 2024 is the final group of PNPA graduates who will be assigned to the Tri-Bureau Service (PNP, BFP and BJMP).

The transition in the academy is in accordance with Republic Act 11279, which amended RA 6975 by transferring the organizational control and management of the PNPA from the Philippine Public Safety College to the PNP.

Starting in 2025, the PNPA will exclusively produce police lieutenants. (PNA)