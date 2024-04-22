  Monday Apr, 22 2024 02:43:01 PM

PDEA-12 arrests illegal drug recidivist

Local News • 08:30 AM Mon Apr 22, 2024
60
By: 
PDEA-12 news release
A witness signs a document about the items seized from a drug peddler during operation in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. (PDEA-12)

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - A recidivist under the authorities' target list was nabbed in a buy-bust operation initiated by PDEA Sultan Kudarat Provincial Office, joint with members of the local police on April 19, 2024, at 4:15 in the afternoon at Brgy. Kenram, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

In a report, PDEA XII, headed by Director Aileen T Lovitos,  identified as Sherwyn Barrientos, 40, a farmer, and a resident of Purok Sto. Niño, Brgy. Kalawag 3, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Confiscated from the suspect were five sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 25 grams with an estimated price of P 170,000.00, various drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money.

Cases for violation of Article II of RA 9165 will be filed against the suspect.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 22, 2024)

NEWSCAST 1   METRO Kidapawan water district, tutol din sa planong privatization 2   MAIDEN flight ng Bangsamoro Airways na...

PDEA-12 arrests illegal drug recidivist

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - A recidivist under the authorities' target list was nabbed in a buy-bust operation initiated by PDEA Sultan Kudarat...

2 men nabbed, P6.8-M shabu seized in Marawi City

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Musoim Mindanao have successfully apprehended...

13 potential human trafficking victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi - Prompt response by combined forces from 1st SOU Maritime Group (lead unit), 1st Tawi Tawi PMFC, Sea Marshall Unit-SWM, Coast...

Bloody 'rido' in isolated North Cotabato barangay waning down

COTABATO CITY --- Guns are silent in Barangay Matilac in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato since last week after the military had repositioned away from...