PDEA-12 arrests illegal drug recidivist

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - A recidivist under the authorities' target list was nabbed in a buy-bust operation initiated by PDEA Sultan Kudarat Provincial Office, joint with members of the local police on April 19, 2024, at 4:15 in the afternoon at Brgy. Kenram, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

In a report, PDEA XII, headed by Director Aileen T Lovitos, identified as Sherwyn Barrientos, 40, a farmer, and a resident of Purok Sto. Niño, Brgy. Kalawag 3, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Confiscated from the suspect were five sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 25 grams with an estimated price of P 170,000.00, various drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money.

Cases for violation of Article II of RA 9165 will be filed against the suspect.