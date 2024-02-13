  Tuesday Feb, 13 2024 10:06:52 AM

PDEA agents arrest crime gang member, seize P340K shabu

Peace and Order • 08:00 AM Tue Feb 13, 2024
By: 
PDEA BARMM news release
BUSTED. Suspect Nidsam Arsad Sulaiman, also known as Utol, 49 years old, is now detained. Charges are being prepared against him. (PDEA-BARMM photo)

COTABATO CITY — A notorious criminal group member was arrested by joint operatives of PDEA RO BARMM Drug Enforcement Officers, Cotabato City Police Station 1, CCPO, City Drug Enforcement Unit (CPDEU) CCPO, and the National Bureau of Investigation during a buy-bust operation in the vicinity of Jose Lim Sr. Street, Barangay Poblacion V, Cotabato City, at about 3:30 p.m. of February 12, 2024.

The apprehended suspect was identified as Nidsam Arsad Sulaiman, also known as Utol, 49 years old, male, married, and a resident of Purok Lumati, Barangay Benuatan, Dinas, Zamboanga Del Sur.

Sulaiman is a member of a notorious criminal group that is involved in criminal activities such as illegal drug trafficking, robbery/extortion, gun for hire, and kidnapping in Zamboanga Del Sur.

Seized and recovered were one piece of a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or Shabu weighing more or less 50 grams worth ₱340,000, buy-bust money, one unit mobile phone, and an identification card of the suspect.

Sulaiman is now under the custody of the PDEA BARMM Jail Facility while awaiting an inquest proceeding for violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

