PDEA agents arrest HVI, cohort in Tacurong anti-drug ops

TACURONG CITY - Joint operatives of PDEA Sultan Kudarat Provincial Office, PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team, Tacurong City Police Station and Sultan Kudarat PDEU conducted a buy-bust operation on at Purok Pagkakaisa, Brgy. San Pablo, Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

The 6pm operation led to the arrest of suspects as Carlos Mandawe Jr, 35, construction worker, and his live-in partner Jacquilin Navarro, 35, both residents of Sitio Lasang, Brgy. San Roque, Koronadal City.

Mandawe is a regional target-listed personality while Navarro is a target-listed personality, whose areas of operation include Tacurong City, General Santos City and municipalities in South Cotabato.

Confiscated during the operation were two sachets of suspected Methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu weighing about six grams with an estimated value of P40,800, buy-bust money and a cellular phone.

Cases for violation of Section 5 and 11, Article II of RA 9165 will be filed against the suspects.

Director Aileen Lovitos, PDEA 12 regional director, said their arrest was preceded by the ait-drug operation in Gen. Santos City that led to the arrest of a female drug peddler.

The suspect was identified as Mariecris Polok (high-value target), 30, and a resident of Purok 2, Brgy. Buayan, General Santos City. She is the wife of Mobasserin Polok, a recidivist who was arrested in a buy-bust operation by PDEA 12 last February 23, 2023.

Nine sachets of Methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu were confiscated from Polok during drug buy bust operation in front of a mall along J. Catolico Street, Brgy. Lagao, General Santos City.