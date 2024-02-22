PDEA shuts down drug den in Cotabato City, arrests 4, seizes P170K shabu

COTABATO CITY - Joint elements of PDEA BARMM Drug Enforcement Officers, Police Station 2, Cotabato City Police Office, and PNP Maritime conducted a high-impact operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den and the arrest of four drug personalities at the vicinity of Dump Site, Barangay Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City, at about 10:45 p.m. of February 21, 2024.

The arrested suspects were identified as Warren Datukaka Guiapar, also known as Warren, 34 years old, male; Salma Abdullah Angkal, also known as Salma, 34 years old, male; Jobaine Guiabar Pantacan, also known as Jho, 35 years old, female; and Rabaibani Ali Guiabar, also known as Bani, 61 years old, female, widow, and drug den maintainer.

Confiscated and recovered pieces of evidence were 58 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing more or less 25 grams of shabu worth P170,000.00, buy-bust money, assorted drug paraphernalia, and an identification card.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared for filing against the arrested suspects, who are now under the custody of the PDEA BARMM Jail Facility.