  Thursday Feb, 22 2024 11:49:41 PM

PDEA shuts down drug den in Cotabato City, arrests 4, seizes P170K shabu

Peace and Order • 15:30 PM Thu Feb 22, 2024
81
By: 
PDEA BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY - Joint elements of PDEA BARMM Drug Enforcement Officers, Police Station 2, Cotabato City Police Office, and PNP Maritime conducted a high-impact operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den and the arrest of four drug personalities at the vicinity of Dump Site, Barangay Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City, at about 10:45 p.m. of February 21, 2024.

The arrested suspects were identified as Warren Datukaka Guiapar, also known as Warren, 34 years old, male; Salma Abdullah Angkal, also known as Salma, 34 years old, male; Jobaine Guiabar Pantacan, also known as Jho, 35 years old, female; and Rabaibani Ali Guiabar, also known as Bani, 61 years old, female, widow, and drug den maintainer.

Confiscated and recovered pieces of evidence were 58 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing more or less 25 grams of shabu worth P170,000.00, buy-bust money, assorted drug paraphernalia, and an identification card.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared for filing against the arrested suspects, who are now under the custody of the PDEA BARMM Jail Facility.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PDEA shuts down drug den in Cotabato City, arrests 4, seizes P170K shabu

COTABATO CITY - Joint elements of PDEA BARMM Drug Enforcement Officers, Police Station 2, Cotabato City Police Office, and PNP Maritime conducted a...

P6.8-M worth shabu seized in another Lanao del Sur PDEA bust

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents confiscated P6.8 million worth of shabu from two dealers who fell in another entrapment operation in Lanao...

BTA backs Cha-Cha moves

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliament has expressed support to calls for charter change to resolve...

OPAPRU assures corruption has no place in MILF decommissioning process

MANILA – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) assured that it would not tolerate irregularities in...

CIDG agents arrest in North Cotabato 2 men wanted for illegal drugs, murder in BARMM

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato - KAKALABAS pa lamang sa pagamutan ng dalawang mga wanted persons nang arestuhin ng mga tauhan ng Criminal Investigation...