PhilHealth XII reaches 95 percent accreditation of KonSulTa providers

KORONADAL CITY - By the end of the third quarter 2022, PhilHealth 12 has already accredited 95 percent of its target KonSulTa Providers (KPs).

“We are happy to announce that by the end of September this year, we have already accredited 60 KonSulTa providers equivalent to 95% of our target facilities to be accredited this year,” Dr. Antoniette M. Ladio, PhilHealth XII KonSulTa Technical Working Group (TWG) Vice Chair said during its monthly meeting this October.

Of the 63 facilities the Region was assigned to accredit in 2022, three more is within its reached as the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Section pushes for more to include even private clinics and facilities.

With the increasing number of KPs, members and other stakeholders are now given more options to have themselves registered in their facility of choice since under the Universal Health Care (UHC) program, every Filipino including their qualified dependents is given the liberty to select his KP.

Registration can either be done online through the member portal via www.philhealth.gov.ph or can be assisted through PhilHealth Offices or Philhealth Cares assigned in the hospitals or through the Corporate Action Center with callback channel at 09178987442.

To date, the Region’s KonSulTa TWG has been into a series of reorientation activities, simulation activities, system installation, round table discussion with those accredited KonSulTa providers to iron out matters affecting its first year of implementation in the Region.