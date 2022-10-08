  Saturday Oct, 08 2022 03:48:54 PM

PhilHealth XII reaches 95 percent accreditation of KonSulTa providers

HEALTH • 14:30 PM Sat Oct 8, 2022
20
By: 
Hanah G. Naanep, PRO III

KORONADAL CITY - By the end of the third quarter 2022, PhilHealth 12 has already accredited 95 percent of its target KonSulTa Providers (KPs).

“We are happy to announce that by the end of September this year, we have already accredited 60 KonSulTa providers equivalent to 95% of our target facilities to be accredited this year,” Dr. Antoniette M. Ladio, PhilHealth XII KonSulTa Technical Working Group (TWG) Vice Chair said during its monthly meeting this October.

Of the 63 facilities the Region was assigned to accredit in 2022, three more is within its reached as the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Section pushes for more to include even private clinics and facilities.

With the increasing number of KPs, members and other stakeholders are now given more options to have themselves registered in their facility of choice since under the Universal Health Care (UHC) program, every Filipino including their qualified dependents is given the liberty to select his KP.

Registration can either be done online through the member portal via www.philhealth.gov.ph  or can be assisted through PhilHealth Offices or Philhealth Cares assigned in the hospitals or through the Corporate Action Center with callback channel at 09178987442.

To date, the Region’s KonSulTa TWG has been into a series of reorientation activities, simulation activities, system installation, round table discussion with those accredited KonSulTa providers to iron out matters affecting its first year of implementation in the Region.

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PhilHealth XII reaches 95 percent accreditation of KonSulTa providers

KORONADAL CITY - By the end of the third quarter 2022, PhilHealth 12 has already accredited 95 percent of its target KonSulTa Providers (KPs). “We...

6th ID's Maj. Gen Galido to new Army privates: “Avoid drugs, do what is right”

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The Army’s 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division now has 88 new soldiers who will help in peacekeeping mission of the Armed...

2 women dead, 3 other females hurt in North Cotabato gun attacks

COTABATO CITY --- Two women were killed while three other females were badly wounded in separate gun attacks in Pikit and Mlang towns in North...

2 sugatan sa pagsabog ng pinaniniwalaang granada sa Pikit

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Dalawang lalaki ang sugatan sa tila walang tigil na karahasan sa Pikit, North Cotabato. Ngayong hapon, isang pinaniniwalaang...

BIR in Sox shuts down 60 business establishments internal revenue violations

TACURONG CITY - Personnel of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) – Revenue Region 18 (RR18) clamped down across SOCCSKSARGEN Region a total of 60...