Picong ambush suspect falls during hot pursuit operation

PICONG, Lanao del Sur - After a thorough investigation and follow-up operation, operatives were able to identify the seven individuals involved in the Picong ambush that wounded one of the police officers on April 18, 2024.

Following the identification of the suspects, personnel of Picong MPS, in coordination with Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office, RMFB 14-A, Regional Intelligence Division, PSOG/PDEU, 1st and 2nd PMFC, Malabang MPS, and 4th SAB-SAF, carried out a hot pursuit operation.

The operating troops were able to locate the suspects' whereabouts at Brgy Micolabo, Picong, Lanao del Sur but were engaged in a firefight.

A series of gunfire ensued which then resulted in the successful arrest of one of the suspects.

Accordingly, the identified suspects were known for their involvement in illegal drug trade activities in the area.

Authorities believed that the ambush was motivated by retaliation against recent police efforts to crack down on illegal drug activities.

The arrested suspect, a 23-year-old male, is now in the custody of Picong MPS.

Authorities were able to seize one Caliber .45 pistol and one magazine with six rounds of ammunition from him.

Meanwhile, operatives continue to pursue the other six suspects as criminal charges are being prepared against them.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR regional director, commended the coordinated response for the swift identification of the suspects and for the arrest of one.

"Hindi tayo titigil hangga't hindi natin nahuhuli ang mga may sala. We have already identified the suspects at patuloy ang ating mga kapulisan sa paghahanap sa kanila upang mapanagot sa kanilang mga kasalanan," he said.

He also emphasized PRO BAR's commitment to ensure the safety of the community and its law enforcers.