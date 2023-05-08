PNP braces for retaliatory attacks after arrest of DI finance officer

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - Acting on a tip, police authorities in Maguindanao del Sur and Sultan Kudarat arrested in the hospital on Sunday a woman suspected of serving as finance officer of Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group, police said today.

Captain Joel Lebrillo, police chief of Rajah Buayan municipal police station in Maguindanao del Sur, said Racma Dinggo Hassan, who also goes by the name Halimba Ebrahim, was arrested at the Sultan Kudarat provincial hospital here on the basis of an arrest warrant against her.

Following her arrest, Lebrillo said the Rajah Buayan PNP and other state forces are expecting retaliatory attacks to avenge her arrest and the series of successful military and police operations against terrorists groups in Maguindanao del Sur.

Prior to her arrest, Hassan was confined in the provincial hospital in Isulan town the past three days with head injuries.

Lebrillo said the operation was jointly conducted by Isulan municipal police office, PNP Special Action Force and police mobile groups from Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao del Sur.

Hassan was facing multiple frustrated murder charges with recommended bail bond of P120,000.

Lebrillo said Hassan is the wife of Norodin Hassan, a sub-leader of Dawlah Islamiyah Hassan Group. Norodin Hassan, alias “Andot,” was killed during law enforcement operation with government forces on January 15, 2022 in Barangay Tunganon, Carmen, North Cotabato.

Three of his followers were also killed and seized from them were two rifles and improvised explosive devices.

He said Mrs. Hassan has been serving as logistic, financial facilitator and liaison officer of the terrorist operation in the towns of Rajah Buayan, Sultan sa Barongis and Shariff Sayfdona Mustapah.