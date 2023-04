PNP chief Azurin activates police provincial offices for 2 Maguindanao provinces

COTABATO CITY – Police Director General Rodolfo Azurin on Monday activated two police provincial offices for Maguindanao Norte and Maguindanao Sur and designated new police provincial directors.

During activation program at Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguinanao Norte and aired on social media, on Monday, Gen. Azurin first deactivated the Maguindanao police provincial office and activated the provincial offices for Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.

He named Colonel James Gulmatico, currently Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) police deputy regional director for operations, as OIC provincial director for Maguindanao Norte.

He also named Colonel Ruel Sermese as full time police provincial director for Maguindanao Sur police provincial office.

Their new assignments took effect on April 10, 2023.