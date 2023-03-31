POLICE LIEUTENANT RICARDO BANDAHALA JUHAN: A survivor, a hero of MV Lady Mary Joy 3 tragedy

The tragedy that unfolded on March 29, 2023, when the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 caught fire in the southern Philippines, is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the bravery of those who risk their own safety to save others. While 31 people lost their lives in the blaze, there were also heroes who emerged from the chaos, like PLT Juhan, who saved passengers from drowning by using a single life jacket alternating and boosting their morale that they will survive this tragedy.

PLT RICARDO BANDAHALA JUHAN is a new graduate of Philippine National Police Academy - Justice, Integrity, Service, a proud member of PNPA MASIDTALAK CLASS OF 2023 who has the rank of a police lieutenant in the Philippine National Police and an ensign of PH COAST GUARD AUXILIARY. PLT JUHAN was aboard the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 ferry on his way to Jolo, Sulu for an academic break when disaster struck.

When PLT Juhan jumped off the MV Lady Mary Joy 3, he saw passengers struggling to stay afloat in the water. He quickly realized that they were exhausted and traumatized by the experience, and he knew that he had to act fast to save them.

PLT Juhan's stability under pressure and training from the academy proved crucial in the face of such a devastating tragedy. He sprang into action and used his knowledge to help the stranded passengers. By using life jackets alternately among them, he was able to ensure that they stayed afloat while conserving their energy. His encouragement to keep relaxed and perform back float also helped them to conserve their strength while awaiting rescue. PLT Juhan's actions were a shining example of courage, compassion, and leadership during a time of great crisis.

Although the risk of being caught in the flames or being pulled under by the strong currents, PLT Juhan remained with the passengers until help arrived. His actions not only saved their lives but also gave them hope and comfort during a terrifying and uncertain time.

Despite the exhaustion and trauma he endured from the rescue effort, PLT Juhan did not hesitate to render aid to the victims of the ferry disaster. Once the victims were rescued and brought to safety, PLT Juhan immediately began administering first aid and CPR to those who needed it. With the ferocity and dedication of a true hero, he worked tirelessly to ensure that each victim received the medical attention they required to survive. His selflessness and bravery in the face of such tragedy will forever be remembered as a testament to his unwavering commitment to saving lives.

The heroism of PLT Juhan and other rescue workers in the aftermath of the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 tragedy is a testament to the courage and dedication of those who put their lives on the line to save others. Their bravery and selflessness serve as an inspiration to us all and remind us that even in the darkest moments, there is still good in the world.

As we mourn the loss of those who perished in this tragedy, let us also honor the heroism of PLT Juhan and other rescue workers who risked everything to save lives. Their actions remind us that even in the face of adversity and danger, we can find hope, comfort, and strength in each other.