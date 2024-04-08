Police recover 6 high powered guns in DOS, MagNorte

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Six high-powered firearms and war paraphernalia were recovered and seized by the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, 1st Platoon of the 62nd Division Reconnaissance Company, and 2nd Manauever Platoon, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company in a joint area security and reconnaissance patrol at Sitio Kabatayan, Barangay Labungan, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on April 6, 2024.

Accordingly, the troops were conducting area security and reconnaissance patrols on the high grounds of the aforementioned place when they discovered an abandoned shanty house. After exploring the area, they discovered six high-powered firearms and war paraphernalia that had been left unattended, prompting their confiscation.

One M16 rifle with no serial number, one Tomson Caliber 45 with serial number 011683, one Akkan shotgun with serial number 9552943, one M1 Garand with serial number 529423, one M14 rifle with serial number 1371217, one M16 rifle with serial number 246517, three (3) assorted bandolier pouches, and 200 rounds of 5.56 ammunition were found inside the shanty house.

The aforementioned items were properly inventoried in the said area in the presence of and witnessed by the barangay chairman.

Subsequently, the confiscated firearms will be submitted to Regional Civil Security Unit BAR for verification prior to being turned over to Regional Forensics Unit BAR for ballistic examination and custody.

"I commend the collaborative efforts of the joint forces in carrying out security patrols and reconnaissance. The discovery of these recovered high-powered guns is a significant advantage as it effectively hinders armed groups from utilizing them for acts of insurgency and unlawful activities," Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, BARMM police regional director, said.