Police uproot P2.4 million worth of MJ plants in SK

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – more or less 12, 000 hills of fully grown Marijuana plants as per PDEA estimated dangerous drug board value of P 2, 400,000.00 were uprooted on March 18, 2022 at 1: 00 PM at Sitio Alyeng, Brgy. Datalblao, Columbio, Sultan Kudarat.

The joint elements of Columbio MPS together with other law enforcement units and in coordination with barangay Officials and media representatives witnessed the conducted Law Enforcement Operation on the uprooting of Marijuana Plants.

An initial investigation revealed that the cultivator named Leng Labuayan who was not in the area during the operation. While a complaint for violation of Section 16, Article II of RA 9165 as amended is being prepared against the suspect.

The team immediately burned most of the uprooted marijuana plants in the area, duly witnessed by the Punong Barangay and media representatives. The remaining uprooted marijuana will be submitted to the Sultan Kudarat Forensic Unit for qualitative examination.

The Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office under the leadership of PCOL TOM P TUZON, Provincial Director lauded the efforts of the operating team in support to the Anti-illegal Drug Operation of the PNP.

Further, all efforts will still be conducted to arrest the propagator of those marijuana plants.

Meanwhile, intensification of police operations in lined with OPLAN IRON CLAD of PRO12 is the result of the successful identification of the said area.

This office encourage everyone in our quest towards eradication of all kinds of illegal drugs and other crimes through prompt reporting to the PNP and other law enforcement agencies.