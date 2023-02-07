  Tuesday Feb, 07 2023 04:46:14 AM

Poona Bayabao town hall nearing completion

Mon Feb 6, 2023
MILG news release

COTABATO CITY - As the new town hall's construction nears completion, excitement is growing both within the Poona Bayabao Municipal Government and throughout the community.

The building will house the mayor's and vice mayor's offices, as well as the Sangguniang Bayan's session hall and the municipal government's mandatory departments and offices.

This project is one of the top priorities of the BARMM Government, led by Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, and is being carried out by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government through its Local Government Facilities Development (LGFD) Program, which is being funded through Contingency Fund 2020.

According to Interior and Local Government Minister Atty Naguib Sinarimbo, the project aims to improve the capabilities of constituent local government units in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao in providing basic services. He added that it has always been the mandate of local governments to serve their respective constituencies and look out for their interests.

Poona Bayabao is a fourth-class municipality in Lanao del Sur that consists of 25 barangays.

