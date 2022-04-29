"A precedent for future victims of war, destruction," Int'l Alert PH on Marawi compensation act

COTABATO CITY - Civic organization leaders, NGOs and International Alert Philippines (IAP) on Thursday lauded the signing into law of a compensation package that the victims of Marawi Siege have been wanting.

Pres. Duterte has signed Republic Act 11696, or the Marawi Siege Compensation Act of 2022, last April 13, two days before lapsing into law and only made public on April 27.

In a statement, International Alert said the Marawi Compensation Act has practically established a precedent for future victims of war and destruction.

“Through this law, no victim shall be left uncompensated. We celebrate this milestone with the IDPs and victims of the Marawi war for this hard-earned victory,” the IAP said.

Saripada Pacasum Jr, a member of Marawi Reconstruction Conflict Watch (MRCW), was overwhelmed after learning of the good news.

“We thank President Duterte for signing this legislation that will jumpstart recovery of the people of Marawi. This is one of the most important laws passed under the Duterte Administration,” Pacasum, the convenor of Lanao del Sur Early Response Network.

“With the president’s signing of this law, he delivered justice and equal priority to the Maranaos who have lost and sacrificed so much in the past 5 years,” Pacasum said of Duterte’s move.

Another MRCW member, Dr. Fedelinda Tawagon, said:

“Profound thanks to President Duterte for approving the Marawi Compensation Law. We salute you for your sincerity in helping us rekindle our hope for a better future. We hope that its implementation will be smooth, fair, and just.”

“This law is a moral and legal victory for the Meranaw IDPs whose lives have been suspended in the long process of rehabilitation and recovery of Marawi City and its people,” Tawagon, also president of Dansalan College in Marawi City, added.

Jalilah Sapiin, MRCW member said: "With the passage of this Act, we now have a stronger resolve to move forward, begin rebuilding our damaged properties and trace our path to recovery.”

“This will provide the financial means to recover from the devastation brought by the war,” Sapiin, a worker of Bangsamoro Region education ministry.

Another MRCW member, Dr. Rolanisah Dipatuan-Dimaporo, was a bit surprise of the news.

“When we started the struggle and fight for the rights of Marawi Siege victims and survivors, it was an uphill climb all the way. We never even thought we would witness this day will come. But we did,” she said.

“With deep gratitude, we thank our representatives and our senators for standing up for us. Finally, we thank President Duterte,” Dimaporo who works at the BARMM health ministry said.

“Today, we celebrate the passage of truly landmark legislation. This is a very big deal. This critical law marks the most significant action for the full recovery of Marawi, mechanisms and processes where people who lost their loved ones and owners of properties that were demolished and destroyed during the five-month Marawi siege will now be established and victims now may file their claims for compensation.”

MRCW member McMillan Lucman, also Lanao Sur provincial MILG officer, also lauded Pres. Duterte. He also lauded lawmakers who paved the way for the passage of this landmark legislation.

“I hope this will help heal the wound caused by Marawi siege,” said MRCW member Mohammad “Khalil” Abas.