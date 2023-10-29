PRO-12 deploys 202 personnel for MagSur BSKE

GEN. SANTOS CITY - The Police Regional Office 12 – Police Regional Office 12 under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional director, deployed 202 personnel to augment the police force in Maguindanao del Sur on October 28, 2023.

Lt. Colonel Peter Pinalgan Jr designated as contingent commander led the deployment of personnel coming from the different Provincial Police Offices, City Police Office and Regional Mobile Force Battalion 12.

They will be deployed to different areas of concern to render election duties and to ensure the conduct of a secure and peaceful Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, 2023.