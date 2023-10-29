  Sunday Oct, 29 2023 04:05:45 PM

PRO-12 deploys 202 personnel for MagSur BSKE

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2023 • 09:45 AM Sun Oct 29, 2023
63
By: 
PRO-12 news release

GEN. SANTOS CITY - The Police Regional Office 12 – Police Regional Office 12 under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional director, deployed 202 personnel to augment the police force in Maguindanao del Sur on October 28, 2023.

Lt. Colonel Peter Pinalgan Jr designated as contingent commander led the deployment of personnel coming from the different Provincial Police Offices, City Police Office and Regional Mobile Force Battalion 12.

They will be deployed to different areas of concern to render election duties and to ensure the conduct of a secure and peaceful Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, 2023.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MSSD-BARMM may paalala sa mga beneficiary ng 4Ps, Social pension, livelihood assistance

COTABATO CITY - Ang Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) ay isang ahensya ng Bangsamoro Government at hindi isang partisan organization...

Bomb courier slain in IED premature blast in Maguindanao del Sur

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte  – A suspected member of Dawlah Islamiyah was blasted to death after an improvised bomb he was carrying...

PRO-12 deploys 202 personnel for MagSur BSKE

GEN. SANTOS CITY - The Police Regional Office 12 – Police Regional Office 12 under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional director,...

PRO-BAR implements liquor ban

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - Ang Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) ay mahigpit na ipatutupad ang liquor ban...

I love you Lord, my strength

Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Exodus 22:20-26 Thus says the LORD: “You shall not harass the newcomer, nor shall you afflict...