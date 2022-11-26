  Saturday Nov, 26 2022 07:42:43 AM

PRO-12 extends aid to fallen cop in NoCot

Local News • 06:15 AM Sat Nov 26, 2022
PRO-12 news release

MLANG, North Cotabato - COL ROGELIO Z RAYMUNDO, JR., Deputy Regional Director for Operations (DRDO) handed financial assistance to the two wounded police officers and to the bereaved family of PSSg Rudy Verona Amihan at Barangay Nueva Vida, M'lang, Cotabato on November 24, 2022.

It can be recalled that said police officers were injured and fatally shot (PSSg Amihan, Jr) during a hot pursuit operation with the armed suspects who robbed a bakery and food house in Barangay Bagontapay, M’lang, Cotabato.

Patrolman Herzon A Neyra received a cash assistance worth Php133,010.00, while Police Corporal Noli G Labesores received Php203,450.00 for their medical expenses.

Moreover, PCOL RAYMUNDO, JR extended his condolences and handed over financial assistance worth Php168,230.00 to Mrs. Leslie Jean B. Amihan, wife of slain cop PSSg Rudy V Amihan, Jr.

The aforementioned wounded in action and killed in action police officers were the first recipients of PRO 12 H.E.A.R.T. Mutual Fund.

PRO 12 H.E.A.R.T. Mutual Fund was initiated by PBGEN JIMILI L MACARAEG, Regional Director to provide financial assistance and benefits to its members and their beneficiaries who may have incurred injuries or have been inflicted with illness.

"We know the risks of our policemen in every law enforcement operation. They put their lives at stake in the performance of their duty. With the H.E.A.R.T. Mutual Fund, PRO 12 was able to provide financial assistance to the wounded personnel and to the bereaved family of our comrade who was killed in police operation," PBGEN JIMILI L MACARAEG said.

