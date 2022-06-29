  Wednesday Jun, 29 2022 07:03:27 AM

PSA opens civil registry outlet in Koronadal

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 17:15 PM Tue Jun 28, 2022
By: 
Roel Osano/PNA
NEW OUTLET. The Philippine Statistics Authority-Soccsksargen opened Monday (June 27, 2022) its Civil Registration Services (CRS) system outlet in Koronadal City. (Photo Courtesy of Mikhael Solano of Radyo Bida Koronadal)

KORONADAL CITY – South Cotabateños need not go to General Santos City to request a copy of their civil registry documents after the Philippine Statistics Authority - Soccsksargen (PSA-12) opened its Civil Registration Services (CRS) system outlet here.

PSA-12 Director Maqtahar Manulon said Tuesday the local CRS outlet will accept walk-in clients for the first week of operation.

“For this week, we were not enrolled yet in the list of outlets with an online appointment. Maybe next week we can implement the online system,” Manulon said in an interview.

Manulon said the CRS outlet here that opened Monday afternoon can accommodate some 1,900 applications per day.

“That means when you translate it into documents, the outlet can transact over 2,000 documents because some of them can transact up to three documents for their families or friends that authorized them,” he added.

Barring glitches such as power interruption or network problems, he said clients can claim their requested documents within two hours.

The most common civil registry documents issued by the CRS include birth, marriage, death certificates, and certificate of no marriage (CENOMAR).

The CRS outlet in this city is second in the Soccsksargen Region following the CRS General Santos City sub-office.

Manulon said other CRS outlets will be set up across the region by the PSA-12 soon.

The Soccsksargen comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani; and the cities of Koronadal, Tacurong, Kidapawan, and General Santos. (PNA)

