Rainy BARMM, Sox, Zambo peninsula on Wednesday morning

Weather Today | Issued at 4:00 AM, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Synopsis: At 3:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 510 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes (15.3°N,128.6°E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the western sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

● Forecast Weather Conditions

• Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Quezon: Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by LPA / Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

• Metro Manila and the rest of the country: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon / Localized Thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

● Forecast Wind and Coastal Water Condition

° The rest of Luzon: light to moderate winds blowing northeast to northwest resulting in slight to moderate conditions.

° Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao: light to moderate winds blowing northwest to west resulting in slight to moderate conditions.