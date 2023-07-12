  Wednesday Jul, 12 2023 06:44:30 AM

Rainy BARMM, Sox, Zambo peninsula on Wednesday morning

WEATHER • 05:15 AM Wed Jul 12, 2023
21
By: 
PanahonTV

Weather Today | Issued at 4:00 AM, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Synopsis: At 3:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 510 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes (15.3°N,128.6°E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the western sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

● Forecast Weather Conditions

• Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Quezon: Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by LPA / Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

• Metro Manila and the rest of the country: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon / Localized Thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

● Forecast Wind and Coastal Water Condition

° The rest of Luzon: light to moderate winds blowing northeast to northwest resulting in slight to moderate conditions.

° Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao: light to moderate winds blowing northwest to west resulting in slight to moderate conditions.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Rainy BARMM, Sox, Zambo peninsula on Wednesday morning

Weather Today | Issued at 4:00 AM, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Synopsis: At 3:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all...

PH, Brunei pledge stronger defense, peace process cooperation

MANILA – The Philippines and Brunei Darussalam pledged to continue beefing up their defense cooperation and maintaining the gains of the peace...

2 warehouse men dead, co-worker hurt in landslide

PAGADIAN CITY - Two warehouse workers perished while another was badly injured in a landslide in Barangay Balintawak here at past 4:00 p.m. Monday...

North Cotabato flash floods damages hit P35 million

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The flash floods that swept through agricultural enclaves in President Roxas town in Cotabato last week destroyed no less than P35...

Farmer dies due to electrocution in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A farmer was electrocuted while fishing beside Marbol river in Barnagay Paco, this city on Monday afternoon. DXND Radyo Bida...