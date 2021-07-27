Rape suspect, 2 child molesters arrested in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY --- Police agents arrested a rape suspect and two alleged child molesters in separate operations in South Cotabato province last weekend, the provincial police said Tuesday.

The first to fall was an 18-year-old male resident of Tantangan town in South Cotabato wanted for rape by the Regional Trial Court Branch 26 in nearby Surallah town in the province.

The suspect, Crizaldy Gonzales Impenado, was arrested by personnel of the Tantangan municipal police and operatives from the Police Regional Office-12 and the South Cotabato provincial police in Barangay Libas, Tantangan based on a warrant issued by Judge Felix Mesa.

Police Capt. Junel Rey Gatera of the Tantangan municipal police said Tuesday Impenado is now clamped down in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.

Two others, the 68-year-old Nestor David Hermonio and Jason Elago Verdelflor, 42, were arrested one after in Koronadal City and in Polomolok town in South Cotabato, respectively, for violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse, Discrimination and Exploitation Law.

The warrant for Hermonio’s arrest for two counts of child molestation was signed by Judge Gerardo Braganza of the Regional Trial Court Branch 43 in Koronadal City.

Police Col. Jemuel Siason, South Cotabato provincial police director, said the court has set a P180,000 bail for Hermonio’s temporary liberty.

Verdelflor was nabbed by police personnel led by Lt. Col. Alex Joe Orcajada in Purok Serquina in Polomolok.

He yielded peacefully when a policeman from Orcajado’s team showed him a warrant for his arrest from the Regional Trial Court Branch 62 in Polomolok, signed by Judge Edwin Boncavil, with a P200, 000 bail recommended.

Siason and Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, chairperson of the South Cotabato provincial peace and order council, separately lauded Tuesday the police teams involved in the operations that resulted in the arrests of Impenado, Hermonio and Verdelflor.