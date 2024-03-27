RD PRO-12 sympathizes with families of Antipas highway mishap victims

On behalf of Police Regional Office 12, PBGEN PERCIVAL AUGUSTUS P PLACER, Regional Director expressed his sympathy to the grieving family and friends of the victims of vehicular accident transpired along National Highway, Purok 2, Barangay Luhong, Antipas, Cotabato on March 25, 2024.

The traffic investigator of Antipas Municipal Police Station revealed that a HOWO ten-wheeler dump truck traveling from Antipas, Cotabato, towards Kidapawan City experienced a brake system malfunction, leading to a collision with a white Toyota utility vehicle.

The driver of Orange-color HOWO ten-wheeler dump truck, identified as alias “Edwin” 49 years old, married and a resident of Purok 2, Barangay Giuhing, Digos City, was placed in custody and will face appropriate charges after undergoing a medical examination at Antipas Medical Specialist Hospital, Inc. (AMSHI).

“In light of the tragic vehicular accident in Antipas, Cotabato, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences during this difficult time. It is crucial for all drivers to prioritize safety, obey traffic rules, and maintain their vehicles properly to prevent such devastating incidents. Let us all strive to be responsible drivers and contribute to safer roads for everyone,” Placer said.