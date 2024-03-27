  Wednesday Mar, 27 2024 04:10:15 PM

RD PRO-12 sympathizes with families of Antipas highway mishap victims

Local News • 13:30 PM Wed Mar 27, 2024
59
By: 
PRO-12 news release

On behalf of Police Regional Office 12, PBGEN PERCIVAL AUGUSTUS P PLACER, Regional Director expressed his sympathy to the grieving family and friends of the victims of vehicular accident transpired along National Highway, Purok 2, Barangay Luhong, Antipas, Cotabato on March 25, 2024.

The traffic investigator of Antipas Municipal Police Station revealed that a HOWO ten-wheeler dump truck traveling from Antipas, Cotabato, towards Kidapawan City experienced a brake system malfunction, leading to a collision with a white Toyota utility vehicle.

The driver of Orange-color HOWO ten-wheeler dump truck, identified as alias “Edwin” 49 years old, married and a resident of Purok 2, Barangay Giuhing, Digos City, was placed in custody and will face appropriate charges after undergoing a medical examination at Antipas Medical Specialist Hospital, Inc. (AMSHI).

“In light of the tragic vehicular accident in Antipas, Cotabato, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences during this difficult time. It is crucial for all drivers to prioritize safety, obey traffic rules, and maintain their vehicles properly to prevent such devastating incidents. Let us all strive to be responsible drivers and contribute to safer roads for everyone,” Placer said. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces April 6 power service interruption

Cotabato Light announcement:  To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled power interruption affecting a portion of...

BARMM has new police regional director

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Police Brig. Gen. Prexy Dugas Tanggawohn was installed as new police regional director for the Bangsamoro...

BARMM, Inter-Agency Teams implement OPLAN HARABAS, nets 1 conductor positive for drug use

COTABATO CITY - The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangamoro Region and police units in the city conducted on Tuesday "Oplan Harabas" in a...

RD PRO-12 sympathizes with families of Antipas highway mishap victims

On behalf of Police Regional Office 12, PBGEN PERCIVAL AUGUSTUS P PLACER, Regional Director expressed his sympathy to the grieving family and friends...

Kaanak ng mga nasawi sa Antipas highway mishap, nagsindi ng kandila sa crash site

ANTIPAS, North Cotabato - Binisita ng mga kaanak at kaibigan ng 17 mga nasawi ang lugar kung saan nangyari ang highway accident noong lunes ng...