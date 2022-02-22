Region-12 COVID-19 cases: 68 new, 242 recoveries and 8 fatalities
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 21, 2022 (6:00 PM)
SIXTY-EIGHT (68) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-TWO (242) NEW RECOVERIES
EIGHT NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City, a 2-year-old female.
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City,
One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat,
One (1) reported death from Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat, a 4-month-old male
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,
Overall, there are a total of 69,263 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,170 (1.69%) are active cases, 65,594 (94.70%) recoveries and 2,471 (3.57%) COVID-19 related deaths.