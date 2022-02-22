  Tuesday Feb, 22 2022 01:08:28 AM

Region-12 COVID-19 cases: 68 new, 242 recoveries and 8 fatalities

HEALTH • 20:30 PM Mon Feb 21, 2022
43
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 21, 2022 (6:00 PM)

SIXTY-EIGHT (68) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-TWO (242) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City, a 2-year-old female. 

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, 

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, 

One (1) reported death from Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat, a 4-month-old male

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato, 

Overall, there are a total of 69,263 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,170 (1.69%) are active cases, 65,594 (94.70%) recoveries and 2,471 (3.57%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 21. 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE (22 CASES) 18 ALAMADA 1 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 1 2 2 CARMEN KABACAN 2 KIDAPAWAN CITY 4 MAGPET 2 MATALAM 3 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN 3 1 1 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE CASES) ALABEL MALUNGON 2 6 f DOH Center Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republc fthe Phiippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS FEBRUARY 21, 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE (20 CASES) KORONADAL CITY NORALA POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 1 1 7 1 5 3 2 SURALLAH TBOLI TUPI REGION XII 68 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916 -4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 21, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE (92 RECOVERIES) COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 74 ALEOSAN ARAKAN BANISILAN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 2 1 16 3 27 1 10 21 2 9 MATALAM MIDSAYAP PIGCAWAYAN PRES, ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 10 RECOVERIES) ALABEL 4 GLAN MAASIM MAITUM 3 1 1 1 MALAPATAN f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRIEEL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 41 RECOVERIES) KORONADAL CITY 3 NORALA POLOMOLOK 3 10 STO. IÑO 4 SURALLAH 17 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE (25 RECOVERIES) 4 COLUMBIO 2 ISULAN 6 LAMBAYONG 6 LEBAK 2 PALIMBANG SEN. NINOY AQUINO 3 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 3 242 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

