  Sunday Feb, 06 2022 11:34:09 PM

Region 12 COVID-19 daily tally declines to 229

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Sun Feb 6, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY  - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 6, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWO HUNDRED TWENTY-NINE (229) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE HUNDRED THIRTY (330) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Columbio, Sultan Kudarat. 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 66,858 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,663 (5.48%) are active cases, 60,787 (90.92%) recoveries and 2,385 (3.57%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republc fthe Phippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 06, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE (64 CASES) 44 ANTIPAS 6 CARMEN KABACAN 1 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY 10 MAKILALA 4 MATALAM 10 MIDSAYAP 7 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN 21 3 1 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY CASES) 27 LAKESEBU 3 f DOH- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region @RALOFFIEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES FEBRUARY 06, 2022 6:00 PM AS SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE (91 CASES) BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO 5 3 ESPERANZA ISULAN 4 7 10 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG LEBAK 20 15 LUTAYAN PRES. QUIRINO SEN, NINOY QUINO 1 7 6 13 TACURONG CITY REGIONXII 229 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region RICET REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 06. 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE (131 RECOVERIES) COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 134 ALAMADA 5 ARAKAN CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 27 11 42 23 9 11 MAKILALA MATALAM M'LANG SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 65 RECOVERIES) KORONADAL CITY 26 NORALA 4 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH REGION XII 22 13 330 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

