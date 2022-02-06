Region 12 COVID-19 daily tally declines to 229

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 6, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWO HUNDRED TWENTY-NINE (229) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE HUNDRED THIRTY (330) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Columbio, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 66,858 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,663 (5.48%) are active cases, 60,787 (90.92%) recoveries and 2,385 (3.57%) COVID-19 related deaths.