Region 12 COVID 19 update: 125 new infections, 465 recover, 13 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 16, 2022 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-FIVE (195) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FIVE (465) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTEEN (13) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City, among them a 12 year old child.

Two (2) reported deaths from Tupi, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City.

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato,

Overall, there are a total of 68,847 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,994 (2.90%) are active cases, 64,375 (93.50%) recoveries and 2,452 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.