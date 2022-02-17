  Thursday Feb, 17 2022 05:28:50 AM

Region 12 COVID 19 update: 125 new infections, 465 recover, 13 deaths

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Wed Feb 16, 2022
43
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 16, 2022 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-FIVE (195) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FIVE (465) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTEEN (13) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City, among them a 12 year old child.

Two (2) reported deaths from Tupi, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City.

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato, 

Overall, there are a total of 68,847 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,994 (2.90%) are active cases, 64,375 (93.50%) recoveries and 2,452 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 16, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 15 CASES) ALAMADA ANTIPAS 2 4 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 9 MAGPET 1 MAKILALA MIDSAYAP 8 M'LANG TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 8 CASES) ALABEL 4 GLAN MAASIM 1 1 1 MALAPATAN f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republc fthe Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES ASO FEBRUARY 16, 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE (119 CASES) BANGA KORONADAL CITY 11 25 NORALA POLOMOLOK 8 49 SURALLAH 10 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN CASES) 16 COLUMBIO ESPERANZA ISULAN LEBAK PRES. QUIRINO 2 2 1 1 1 3 2 1 195 SEN. NINOY QUINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlippines Departmen Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SRCES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 16, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE (120 RECOVERIES) COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 77 ANTIPAS 4 ARAKAN KABACAN 3 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN MIDSAYAP 24 6 38 6 M'LANG PRES. ROXAS 15 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 16 RECOVERIES) 23 ALABEL KIAMBA 1 6 3 MAITUM MALAPATAN MALUNGON 4 2 f DOH- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region RIEEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 16, 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE (206 RECOVERIES) BANGA KORONADAL CITY 18 25 NORALA 4 POLOMOLOK 8 TAMPAKAN 13 TANTANGAN 3 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 46 RECOVERIES) 135 BAGUMBAYAN 1 COLUMBIO ESPERANZA 5 5 ISULAN 6 LAMBAYONG LEBAK 2 1 LUTAYAN 1 PALIMBANG PRES. QUIRINO 1 SEN. NINOY AQUINO 2 TACURONG CITY 2 REGION XII 20 465 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Region 12 COVID 19 update: 125 new infections, 465 recover, 13 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 16, 2022 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-FIVE (195) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FOUR-HUNDRED-...

Drug dealer linked to terror group arrested in Lanao del Sur

BALABAGAN, Lanao del Sur --- Authorities seized P680,000 worth of shabu from a peddler linked to the Dawlah Islamiya, entrapped at Barangay Macao...

Cops neutralize leader of motorcycle thieves in Sultan Kudarat

TACURONG CITY --- A man implicated in a number of motorcycle theft cases perished in a shootout with policemen over the weekend in Lambayong,...

Unauthorized posters removed in Koronadal

Oplan Baklas para sa national campaign materials sinimulan ng COMELEC Koronadal sa mga unauthorized common poster areas ng lungsod.

14 more BIFF members surrender to Army 

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato -- Fourteen members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, five of them experts in fabrication of home-made bombs...