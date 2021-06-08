  Tuesday Jun, 08 2021 10:15:17 PM

Region 12 COVID-19 update: 237 new infections, 134 recovery, 6 deaths

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Tue Jun 8, 2021
21
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 8, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (237) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-FOUR (134) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:

One reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, 

One reported death from General Santos City

One reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato

One reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One reported death from Tacurong City

One reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 14,469 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,108 (21.48%) are active cases, 10,927 (75.52%) recoveries and 432 (2.99%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region GIOHAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 8, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 29 ALAMADA CARMEN 2 6 6 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 6 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 ALABEL 6 KIAMBA 1 MAASIM MALAPATAN 2 1 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 BANGA 6 KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK 50 SANTO NIÑO 2 SURALLAH 6 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 8, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA ISULAN 4 7 6 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 4 LEBAK LUTAYAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO 3 1 1 30 TACURONG CTIY REGION XII 237 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 8, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 63 KABACAN MATALAM 7 5 MIDSAYAP 25 PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 16 GLAN KIAMBA SUL TAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 1 LAMBAYONG SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 14 134 f DOH Center foHealth DevelomoksrgReio Development Soccsksargen of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

