Region 12 COVID-19 update: 237 new infections, 134 recovery, 6 deaths
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 8, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (237) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-FOUR (134) NEW RECOVERIES
SIX NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:
One reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato,
One reported death from General Santos City
One reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato
One reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato
One reported death from Tacurong City
One reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
Overall, there are a total of 14,469 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,108 (21.48%) are active cases, 10,927 (75.52%) recoveries and 432 (2.99%) COVID-19 related deaths.