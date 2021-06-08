Region 12 COVID-19 update: 237 new infections, 134 recovery, 6 deaths

COTABATO CITY - DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 8, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (237) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-FOUR (134) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:

One reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato,

One reported death from General Santos City

One reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato

One reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One reported death from Tacurong City

One reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 14,469 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,108 (21.48%) are active cases, 10,927 (75.52%) recoveries and 432 (2.99%) COVID-19 related deaths.