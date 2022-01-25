Region 12 has 404 new COVID-19 cases, 156 in GenSan, 60 in Koronadal

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 24, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FOUR (404) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (166) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

Overall, there are a total of 60,265 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,166 (3.59%) are active cases, 55,744 (92.50%) recoveries and 2,335 (3.87%) COVID-19 related deaths.