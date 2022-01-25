  Tuesday Jan, 25 2022 04:05:16 AM

Region 12 has 404 new COVID-19 cases, 156 in GenSan, 60 in Koronadal

HEALTH • 22:30 PM Mon Jan 24, 2022
31
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 24, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FOUR (404) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (166) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

Overall, there are a total of 60,265 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,166 (3.59%) are active cases, 55,744 (92.50%) recoveries and 2,335 (3.87%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development TWWRERER SOCCSKSARGEN Region PRIEEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 24, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE 156 ALABEL GLAN 5 8 3 KIAMBA MAASIM 9 MAITUM NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 ALAMADA KABACAN LIBUNGAN MAGPET MAKILALA 2 8 1 8 2 7 9 2 M'LANG PRESIDENT ROXAS TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 60 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlppines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 24, 2022 6:00 PM NORALA 6 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 7 8 TAMPAKAN 8 TANTANGAN 9 T'BOLI 6 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 17 BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO 6 5 1 ESPERANZA ISULAN KALAMANSIG 3 LAMBAYONG LUTAYAN 17 1 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 6 TACURONG CITY 2 10 REGION XII 404 f D.- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department (Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PFICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JANUARY 24, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 49 ALABEL 5 KIAMBA 19 MALUNGON NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 ALAMADA 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY 19 LIBUNGAN MATALAM 1 6 M'LANG TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 1 BANGA 33 KORONADAL CITY NORALA 3 3 14 POLOMOLOK STO NIÑO 1 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region IesALoFes REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JANUARY 24, 2022 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6:00 PM TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 166 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2 of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

