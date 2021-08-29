  Sunday Aug, 29 2021 03:05:48 PM

Region 12 has 458 new COVID-19 cases, GenSan has 99, Koronadal 53, Kidapawan 50

HEALTH • 07:45 AM Sun Aug 29, 2021
36
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 28, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY-EIGHT (458) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-SIX (306) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato 

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City City

Overall, there are a total of 35,961 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,477 (12.45%) are active cases, 30,334 (84.35%) recoveries and 1,145 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 28, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 99 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 7 14 BANISILAN CARMEN 10 7 KABACAN 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 50 10 MATALAM 11 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN 25 3 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 5 ALABEL 37 GLAN 1 KIAMBA 10 MALUNGON 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 28, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 6 KORONADAL CITY 53 NORALA 2 POLOMOLOK 24 SURALAH 8 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 12 21 BAGUMBAYAN 8 COLUMBIO 4 ESPERANZA 1 ISULA 9 LAMBAYONG 1 LUTAYAN SENATOR INOY AQUINO 1 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 9 458 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 28, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 111 ARAKAN 2 CARMEN 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 13 MATALAM 2 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 23 3 KIAMBA 3 MAASIM 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PFICES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER TRACKE FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 28, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 13 23 NORALA 5 POLOMOLOK 16 TAMPAKAN 2 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 8 BAGUMBAYAN 5 ESPERANZA 28 ISULAN 10 LEBAK 5 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 1 REGION XII 26 306 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Region 12 gets additional Sinovac, Sinopharm, Pfizer vaccines

The Department of Health-Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region received, Friday morning, a total of 88, 200 vials of Sinovac vaccine, 3,...

Brig. Gen. Ugale installs Maguindanao's new police provincial director

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao  – A new police director for Maguindanao has formally assumed office Saturday, replacing Colonel Donald Madamba,...

Region 12 has 458 new COVID-19 cases, GenSan has 99, Koronadal 53, Kidapawan 50

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 28, 2021 (6:00pm) FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY-EIGHT (458) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-SIX (...

Upi Vice Mayor Alexis Platon dies

PUMANAW bago mag alas dose ngayong tanghali sa Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) ang Municipal Vice Mayor ng Upi Maguindanao na si Hon....

Southerners happy over takeoff of Senate Bill 2214

COTABATO CITY --- Bangsamoro officials assured to repay with “good governance” the efforts of Senate to reset to 2025 next year’s supposed regional...