Region 12 has 458 new COVID-19 cases, GenSan has 99, Koronadal 53, Kidapawan 50

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 28, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY-EIGHT (458) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-SIX (306) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City City

Overall, there are a total of 35,961 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,477 (12.45%) are active cases, 30,334 (84.35%) recoveries and 1,145 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.