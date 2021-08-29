Region 12 has 458 new COVID-19 cases, GenSan has 99, Koronadal 53, Kidapawan 50
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 28, 2021 (6:00pm)
FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY-EIGHT (458) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-SIX (306) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City City
Overall, there are a total of 35,961 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,477 (12.45%) are active cases, 30,334 (84.35%) recoveries and 1,145 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.