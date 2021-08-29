Region 12 lists 321 new COVID-19 infections, 91 in GenSantos City

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 29, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (321) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FIVE (285) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 36,279 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,505 (12.42%) are active cases, 30,619 (84.40%) recoveries and 1,150 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.