Region 12 lists 321 new COVID-19 infections, 91 in GenSantos City
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 29, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (321) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FIVE (285) NEW RECOVERIES
FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 36,279 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,505 (12.42%) are active cases, 30,619 (84.40%) recoveries and 1,150 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.