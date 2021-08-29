  Sunday Aug, 29 2021 09:39:28 PM

Region 12 lists 321 new COVID-19 infections, 91 in GenSantos City

HEALTH • 18:00 PM Sun Aug 29, 2021
23
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 29, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (321) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FIVE (285) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 36,279 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,505 (12.42%) are active cases, 30,619 (84.40%) recoveries and 1,150 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 29, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 91 ALAMADA KABACAN 20 10 KIDAPAWAN CITY MAKILALA SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 14 14 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 15 21 NORALA POLOMOLOK 11 22 SURALLAH T'BOLI 4 TUPI 28 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page o of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 29, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 2 ISULAN 4 KALAMANSIG 5 LAMBAYONG 3 LEBAK 19 LUTAYAN 8 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 3 TACURONG CITY 12 10 REGION XII 321 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 29, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 53 ALAMADA 3 BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 14 11 MAKILALA SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 KORONADAL CITY LAKESEBU NORALA 27 23 3 8 POLOMOLOK TAMPAKAN TUPI 8 29 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region TFICEX REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 29, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA ISULAN KALAMANSIG 19 13 7 22 LAMBAYONG LUTAYAN PALIMBANG 1 13 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 27 285 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH- Center for Health (Page2o 2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Region 12 lists 321 new COVID-19 infections, 91 in GenSantos City

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 29, 2021 (6:00 PM) THREE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (321) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY...

Region 12 gets additional Sinovac, Sinopharm, Pfizer vaccines

The Department of Health-Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region received, Friday morning, a total of 88, 200 vials of Sinovac vaccine, 3,...

Brig. Gen. Ugale installs Maguindanao's new police provincial director

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao  – A new police director for Maguindanao has formally assumed office Saturday, replacing Colonel Donald Madamba,...

Region 12 has 458 new COVID-19 cases, GenSan has 99, Koronadal 53, Kidapawan 50

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 28, 2021 (6:00pm) FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY-EIGHT (458) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-SIX (...

Upi Vice Mayor Alexis Platon dies

PUMANAW bago mag alas dose ngayong tanghali sa Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) ang Municipal Vice Mayor ng Upi Maguindanao na si Hon....