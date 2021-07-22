  Thursday Jul, 22 2021 09:06:15 PM

Region 12 logs 152 new COVID-19 infections, 4 deaths

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Thu Jul 22, 2021
15
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 22, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-TWO (152) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-THREE (143) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

Overall, there are a total of 25,855 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,760 (10.67%) are active cases, 22,267 (86.12%) recoveries and 823 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 22, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 86 BANISILAN 10 KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 5 1 MAKILALA 10 M'LANG PRESIDENT ROXAS 8 2 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 8 5 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 COLUMBIO ISULAN 2 6 1 KALAMANSIG TACURONG CITY REGION XII 4 152 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JULY 22, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 23 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 4 6 MAGPET 1 MATALAM 3 M'LANG 5 TULUNAN COTABATO PROVINCE 4 BANGA 29 KORONADAL CITY 28 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK TAMPAKAN 8 1 2 TANTANGAN TUPI 17 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRCET REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 22, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ISULAN 3 LUTAYAN SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 1 REGION XII 7 143 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

 

