Region 12 logs 152 new COVID-19 infections, 4 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 22, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-TWO (152) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-THREE (143) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

Overall, there are a total of 25,855 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,760 (10.67%) are active cases, 22,267 (86.12%) recoveries and 823 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.