Region 12 logs 152 new COVID-19 infections, 4 deaths
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 22, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-TWO (152) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-THREE (143) NEW RECOVERIES
FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City
Overall, there are a total of 25,855 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,760 (10.67%) are active cases, 22,267 (86.12%) recoveries and 823 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.