Registered local companies to invest almost P2B in BARMM

COTABATO CITY — Regional Board of Investments (RBOI-BARMM) formally awarded the Certificate of Registration to Al-Muzafar Agriventures, Incorporated (AMAVI) and ES Maulana Global Ventures Company, Incorporated (EMGVCI) on Wednesday, Aug. 18.



The Certificate of Registrations of both AMAVI and EMGVCI, amounting to almost Php2-Billion of planned investments will serve as the signal for the 2 companies on its full swing to operate in the BARMM areas and guaranteed to avail of the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives in the region.



Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim on his keynote message said, “the investment of local companies owned by Bangsamoro investors are seen as clear means of hope to the promise of economic development in the Bangsamoro”.



“With the coming of AMAVI and EMGVCI are prospect of progressive Bangsamoro into one step closer and this are also considered an act of patriotism for Bangsamoro to put their own investment on their homeland”, Chief Minister added.



AMAVI registered an investment worth Php950-Million, in a combined 1,000-hectare Cavendish banana plantation in the Province of Maguindanao, while EMGVCI proposed an oil and gas exploration investment project worth Php998-Million that covers the Liguasan Marsh and the Sulu Sea.



The areas that fall within the BARMM jurisdiction are subject to the joint determination by the BARMM regional government and the national government.



AMAVI Board of Trustee Michael Abas Kida said, “our investments will surely generate an inclusive employment to those who are former combatants, less educated and less fortunate people in the region to help them live well”.



Datu Esmael Maulana, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EMGVCI, thanked the RBOI and the leadership of Bangsamoro government for the award given to them.



“Through our proposed investment, we could generate an employment from 2,000 up to 3,000 workers directly from the community with or without educations. With this projection, we could help boost the BARMM economic growth and development soon,” Maulana said.



Atty. Ishak Mastura, chairman of RBOI-BARMM, felt optimistic that with the registration of these local investors in BARMM, it will give confidence to other capitalists to either invest with their own initiative or they will link to these registered local investors.



"Considering the vast potentials of BARMM, the certainties and more stable peace and order situation now in the region, this investment of local players would influence regional investors and eventually put confidence to encourage national and even global investors to come in,” Mastura said.



Mastura also prospects a local investment this year in the areas of Cotabato City—a tourism complex worth around Php300-Million; Poultry project of EMGVCI around Php100-Million; Lamsan cornstarch manufacturing in Lanao Del Sur; Lamitan for banana plantation; and in the Island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi worth around Php1-Billion for oil and gas company under the group of former governor Ben Loong. (Bangsamoro Information Office)