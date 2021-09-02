Rep. Salceda pushes Sen. Gatchalian to seek Mayor Sara's running mate if she runs

Among vice presidential hopefuls who have already come forward, it was Senator Win Gatchalian as the “most qualified” for the post.

This is according to Albay A 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda.

Salceda, an economist, said the country needs an economist in the person of Sen. Gatchalian.

Salceda said Senator Gatchalian is the perfect partner for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte if she decides to run for the presidency next year.

“He understands economics. So I think he will be a great asset to a president, in terms of his grasp on business, as well as, of course, economics. That’s my personal assessment of all the vice presidentiables,” Salceda said.