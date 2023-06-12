  Monday Jun, 12 2023 06:36:14 PM

Retired Marines in C. Mindanao sad over Biazon's demise

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 15:45 PM Mon Jun 12, 2023
38
By: 
John M. Unson
The late Rodolfo Biazon was a decorated Marine officer. (Phil. Marines photo, via 1st Marine Brigade)

COTABATO CITY - Retired members of the Philippine Marine Corps now residing in different towns in central Mindanao were saddened by the demise on Monday, June 12, of former Armed Forces Chief of Staff and ex-senator Rodolfo Biazon.

Biazon, 88, died of lung cancer, detected last year and worsened by pneumonia, according to sources from the Philippine Marines, among them officers of the 1st Marine Brigade based in Barira town in Maguindanao del Norte.

“His record as a Marine officer is admirable. No stain whatsoever,” said Brig. Gen. Eric Macaambac, commander of the 1st Marine Brigade.

Biazon, a member of the Class 1961 of Philippine Military Academy, was elected senator in 1992.

 

