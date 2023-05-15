Robbers cart P10M-worth jewelry in Basilan heist

COTABATO CITY - A jewelry store owner lost some P10 million worth of gold jewelry and P250,000 cash in a daring heist by two motorcycle-riding gunmen on Sunday afternoon in Isabela City, Basilan.

Lt. Col. Junpikar Sitin, chief of the Isabela City Police Station, told reporters Monday businesswoman Hadja Sharifa Latip Ali was on her way home from her jewelry store when two men on a motorcycle together flag her down while at a busy stretch of the Legaspi Road in the city, grabbed from her a big shopping bag filled with jewelry and sped away.

Ali’s residence is not too distant from her store in a commercial spot in Isabela City.

Ali was to bring her merchandise home, not too distant from her store, for an inventory.

She placed at no less than P10 million the value of the jewelries the two men carted away.

The police blotter at the Isabela City PS stated that besides the jewelry, she also declared losing no less than P250, cash to the two men who robbed her in broad daylight.

Sitin said they now have copies of security camera recordings, obtained from commercial establishments around the crime scene, that can help probers identify the culprits.

The family of Ali has offered a P300,000 cash incentive for any information about the identity of the robbers and their location.