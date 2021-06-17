Runaway dealer leaves P3.4M worth shabu behind

COTABATO CITY --- State agents seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from a trafficker they tried but failed to entrap in Talayan, Maguindanao Wednesday.

Santokan Mantikayan managed to run away fast when he noticed he was to sell half a kilo of shabu to non-uniformed agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Thursday there is a possibility that Mantikayan was hidden from pursuing agents by “sympathizers” in the village where the bungled sting was laid.

The suspect even left his motorcycle behind.

Azurin said a criminal case shall still be filed, with the help of witnesses, against Mantikayan using the P3.4 million worth of shabu he left in the designated spot where he was supposed to be entrapped.

Personnel of the Talayan municipal police, the Maguindanao provincial police and the members of the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Battalion helped the PDEA-BARMM entrap Mantikayan in Wednesday’s operation that went awry.